Windows Phone 7 Nokia Maps: screenshots leaked

  Windows Phone 7 Nokia Maps: screenshots leaked
Pictures of Nokia's new Windows Phone 7 Maps app have been leaked online. They show images of a Symbian-style Ovi Maps navigation app, complete with directions, photos and detailed place descriptions. 

The app is rumoured to be bundled as an exclusive with Nokia's Windows Phone 7 and should bring more detailed and accurate navigation to the operating system. 

From the pictures it looks as if the Nokia Maps app is very similar to Symbian, with the same map layouts and icons. The zoom bar looks slightly different as does the Windows Phone 7 font. 

The app listing itself also reveals that Nokia Maps will include public transport information and directions as well as info for walking and driving. 

"Nokia Maps helps you to be a local anywhere you go. See where you are and discover places nearby in a snap. Get reviews, uncover new destinations and reach them with smart routing for public transport, walking and driving."

Not much else is known about Nokia's Windows Phone 7 efforts, short of staff at the company regularly informing us how amazing it looks

The early video of Nokia's Sea Ray Windows Phone 7 handset in action doesn't appear to include the Nokia Maps icon, instead it features conventional WP7 maps. This suggests the Nokia Maps app is a later addition to the companies' Windows Phone 7 handsets.

Given how well Ovi Maps runs on Symbian, we expect Nokia will be pushing the mapping function quite a bit when its WP7 handset does eventually arrive.

Pics: http://www.wpxap.com/

Excited about Windows Phone 7 and Nokia? Let us know in the comments below ...

