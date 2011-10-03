  Nokia Ace: The third Nokia Windows Phone surfaces

We’ve already heard that Nokia might be launching not one but two Windows Phone 7 smartphones at the end of October; however, we're now hearing rumours that Nokia could be planning a third handset as well.

Over the weekend spec details leaked out for the Nokia Ace thanks to MyNokiaBlog.com.

Sent in by an anonymous tipster, so the information has to be taken with a pinch of salt, the new phone will supposedly come with better specs than the already rumoured Sea Ray (yes it’s all a bit wishy washy isn’t it).

Needless to say if we are to believe the specs then the Nokia Ace will feature the following:

- 4.3-inch AMOLED screen

- 8-megapixel AutoFocus camera with Carl Zeiss lens

- 1.4Ghz single core processor

- HSPA+ connectivity for faster surfing and downloading

- 16GB of storage

- Windows Mango

- An 1800mAh battery

The tipster also includes supposed specifications for the Nokia Sea Ray and the Nokia Sabre.

The Nokia Sea Ray specs, which we’ve already seen plenty of thanks to a “leaked” video of Nokia CEO Steven Elop showing it off at a "Super confidential" event, match those of the Nokia N9 that’s recently had a limited worldwide launch.

The latest guess at the Sea Ray specs are:

- 3.7-inch AMOLED screen

- 8-megapixel AutoFocus camera with Carl Zeiss lens

- 1.4Ghz processor

- 16GB of storage

- Windows Mango

- An 1540mAh battery

Where as the Nokia Sabre will be packing:

- 3.7-inch LCD screen

- 5 megapixel AutoFocus camera

- 1.4Ghz processor

- 8GB of storage

- Windows Mango

- An 1540mAh battery

The phones are expected to be launched at the end of October at Nokia World in London and become available before the end of the year.

Last month Nokia’s UK general manager told Pocket-lint in an exclusive interview that he was incredibly confident that the new device(s) would be a success:

"To the partners we have shown the device to, their words, not necessarily mine - although I agree - upon showing it to them. It's spontaneous and unprompted. They say 'the first Nokia Windows Phone is absolutely stunning' and that’s die hard gurus in this business, who have thick skin," boasts Conor Pierce.

Pocket-lint will be at Nokia World at the end of October bringing you all the latest news as it happens, and bringing you our first impressions of the new phone or phones as soon as we get our hands on them.