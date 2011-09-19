  1. Home
One Direction head to Nokia, we go hands-on

One Direction head to Nokia, we go hands-on
No doubt revelling from topping the charts, the boys of One Direction can celebrate a deal with Nokia too.

That’s right, it appears that One Direction - Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson - are getting a couple of Nokia handsets customised for the fans.

The customisation doesn’t extend to the outside of the otherwise conventional Nokia C3 and Nokia C2-02 Touch and Type handsets, but you will get a range of One Direction content - pictures, ringtones and behind-the-scenes videos.

Not only have we managed to get our hands on both phones, pictured here, but we also received a boxed phone; so we can reveal that lucky One Direction fans will get exciting packaging, with the boys featured on the sleeve of the box.

There will also be a chance to meet the band through a competition on www.nokia1d.co.uk, but you’ll have to enter the IMEI number of the phone to be able to enter. (The IMEI number is the International Mobile Equipment Identity, a unique number you’ll find on every handset.)

Sure, this isn’t the most exciting pair of handsets out there, but they are going to be affordable and aimed at younger fans - after all, you could fill any smartphone you choose with One Direction content if that’s what you want to do.

The Nokia C3-00 offers you a QWERTY candybar phone, with a 2.4-inch screen, 2-megapixel camera and will offer you up to 8GB of memory with an optional microSD card.

The Nokia C2-02 Touch and Type is a slider, offering a traditional 12-key keyboard, as well as 2.6-inch touchscreen. It will give you up to 32GB of storage via microSD card, but you still only get a 2-megapixel camera around the back.

Available exclusively from Carphone Warehouse, free from £10.50 a month or £69.95 on PAYG. Coming third in the X-Factor must seem like a distant memory.

