  Nokia Windows Phone to arrive in August?

Nokia has been marred by a traditionally sluggish release cycle, but it looks like the company has finally pulled its socks up and may very well be headed for a Windows Phone 7 release as early as August.

Invitations for a Microsoft and Nokia joint event at this months Gamescom suggest "exciting actions and surprises" that will "make it an evening to remember."

Possible Windows Phone 7 handset then?

Given that there will be three "Nokia handsets with Windows Phone" raffled at the event it seems highly likely. What is less probable is that the new phones will be ready for sale, more likely an announcement.

Exciting times in the Nokia camp. Those who can't wait until Gamescom should check out Elop's Sea Ray demo to get an idea of what things could be looking like.