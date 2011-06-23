Nokia Windows Phone 7 "Sea Ray" gets not so secret showing

Nokia's CEO Stephen Elop has shown off the company's first Windows Phone 7 smartphone at a secret event giving us a taste of what's to come.

Of course you aren't supposed to see the new phone that's codenamed "Sea Ray" just yet, none of us are, and the fact that Elop specifically asks people in the crowd to put away their cameras was clearly not followed by Hungarian site Technet.hu as they've just posted a video of Elop doing the secret unveil.

"This is something that is super confidential and we do not want to see out in the bloggersphere," says Elop to the crowd - a bit late now.

Still what we can see from the video is that Nokia's first Windows Phone 7 device looks virtually identical to the new announced Nokia N9 that we grabbed a hands-on with earlier this week. It's virtually identical because while it has the same "pillow" back design and Gorilla glass, and a Carl Zeiss camera on the back, Nokia has added a dedicated camera button in line with Microsoft's Windows Phone 7 hardware requirements.

Interesting the video, which we are sure will be pulled after Nokia sees what's happened, doesn't show enough of the phone's front to show whether there are buttons on the device or not.

While having three buttons on the device - back, home, and search - has been a requirement of Windows Phone 7 to date, we've noticed playing with Mango that the need for search is slowly disappearing as it appears plenty of times on screen within the operating system be it on the apps list page, within apps, or just dotted here there and everywhere.

Could Nokia be about to use it's "partner" status to ditch the buttons altogether.

