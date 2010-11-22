Nokia freshens budget options with C2-01 and X2-01 handsets

Earlier this year Nokia's figures showed that its profits were slumping despite the Finnish phone giant actually selling more handsets.

And that's because although the former-king struggles to compete with the likes of Apple and HTC when it comes to high-end smartphones (its latest flagship, the N8 hasn't been the big smash that it hoped it would be) it continues to dominate at the lower ends of the price scale, with a plethora of affordable handsets.

And its budget options have now been expanded with the announcement of the Nokia C2-01, and X2-01.

The C2-01 is supposed to be Nokia's cheapest 3G option, with a standard keyboard below a 2-inch screen and a Series 40 OS on board.

It's not dual SIM like the C2-00, but does have a 3.2-megapixel camera, built-in music player (with 3.5mm jack available), FM Radio, Bluetooth connectivity, access to the Ovi Store and a microSD slot that can handle cards up to 16GB.

It weighs 89g and measures in at 109.8 x 46.9 x 15.3mm and will cost 70 euros when it comes out in Q1 2011.

The X2-01 is not a 3G handset, but has GPRS/EDGE data for all your social networking, which is the ethos of this device.

The X2-01 has a QVGA screen which will display all of your social network updates on the homescreen, and a VGA camera for posting little pics to your profiles. There's also a full QWERTY for easier status-updates.

Like the C2-01 it has some media options, and access to the Ovi Store, but weighs in a bit heavier at 107.5g - measuring 119.4 x 59.8 x 14.3mm.

It too is out in Q1 2011, and will cost 80 euros.