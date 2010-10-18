Nokia C7: Pre-order goes live

It may not be Nokia's flagship device, but the C7 launch is still a big deal for the under-pressure Finnish phone giant.

You can pre-order now, directly from Nokia for £389 unlocked, or free on £25 a month contracts with Vodafone and T-Mobile. O2, Three and Virgin Mobile will also be stocking the phone soon.

The C7 has a stainless steel and glass chassis, with a 3.5-inch touchscreen. It can shoot 720p HD video, and also has an 8-megapixel camera for your stills.

It runs Symbian^3 and there's an ARM11 680 MHz processor to power it. Connectivity is via Wi-Fi, 3G and Bluetooth 3.0 and there's also A-GPS too for navigation.

Pre-installed you'll find WebTV for TV on the go, and your Facebook and Twitter feeds are on your homescreen, along with one touch access to your email.

Any handset launch is going to come under close scrutiny given the financial reports and boardroom shenanigans that have taken place over the last couple of months over at Nokia HQ.

So how will the Nokia C7 fare? Will it, alongside the other Nokia World 2010 launch handsets, be enough to get the Finnish company back on top?

Let us know what you think, and in the meantime check out our Nokia C7 - First Look review and also take a look at our snaps of the C7 as well.

