  The not delayed, delayed Nokia N8 finally gets shipping date

Nokia might have shipped a handful of Nokia N8 handsets before the end of September, so the company could claim it met its end of Q3 launch date, but most of the stock is still sitting in a warehouse or on a boat rather than in the hands of consumers that actually want them.

Nokia has therefore issued a statement this morning citing that stock, should you want it, will be available in store from the 22 October in Carphone Warehouse, O2, Orange, Phones4u, T-Mobile, Tesco Phone Shops, Three Mobile, Virgin Mobile and Vodafone .



The Nokia N8 smartphone will also be available online for immediate delivery at Nokia's online store from the 15 October, for £429 SIM free or on contract from £30 per month.

For those that need a quick recap, the Nokia N8 boasts a 12-megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss optics and Xenon flash, the ability to record and edit HD video, and runs the Symbian OS.

You can read what we think of the Nokia N8 in our Nokia N8 - First Look review.