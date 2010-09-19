  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Nokia phone news

FringOut brings super cheap calls to Nokia phones

|
  FringOut brings super cheap calls to Nokia phones

Fring has followed Skype in launching a service that lets Fring Nokia users phone anyone in the world from as little as 1 cent a minute.

"With fringOut on your mobile, you can call any phone number worldwide (landline or mobile) from 1c/minute."

The service, currently only available for Nokia, soon to be launched on iPhone and Android the company says.

Users will be able to call more than 200 countries from 1c/min, Canada from 0.4 cents, the UK from 0.6 cents, and India from 1.1 cents.

"Hundreds of millions of people have tried low-cost internet calling on their PC or through restricted mobile offerings. With the launch of fringOut, fringsters can benefit from internet calling with the convenience of mobile without cumbersome wires and cables," said Avi Shechter, CEO of Fring.

Fring users have the freedom to choose how they communicate with their friends including using Fring Internet calling to other fring users and other communities, fringOut, SIP or GSM says the company.

fringOut is currently available for Nokia S60 (Symbian) devices and will soon be available on iPhone and Android devices.

Users can start using fringOut by downloading fring’s latest version and signing up to fringOut.

PopularIn Phones
  1. How the Honor 10 beats the OnePlus 6
  2. Nok, Nok. Who's there? Three new affordable Nokia handsets
  3. Nokia 5.1 initial review: Another impressive affordable Android
  4. Nokia 7 Plus review: Shooting for mid-range glory
  5. Best Huawei P20 and P20 Pro cases: Protect your new Huawei smartphone
  1. AirPlay 2 finally launches with iOS 11.4 release
  2. Apple to use iPhone NFC chip to unlock doors and more with iOS 12
  3. The Honor 10's stunning design makes other smartphones look boring
  4. Google Pixel 3 renders and screens show notch just for 3 XL
  5. How to know what iPhone you have: Here's the easy way to find out
Comments