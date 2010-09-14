Nokia today pulled the covers of its new E7 smartphone, a QWERTY side-slider which they are pitching at business users.

Supporting business it comes with the likes of Exchange support, but we can't help feeling that this is equally at home as a consumer device – afterall, doesn't almost every teenager these days have a BlackBerry? Do such divides really exist any more?

It certainly is a big device, but surprisingly slim considering the QWERTY keyboard that you get with it. Although Nokia have launched this with reference to the old Communicator line, it won't be long before someone points out that the N97 was a handset of similar design.

Despite the spec sheet suggesting that the screen resolution isn't great, it looks fantastic, with excellent colour clarity and blacks that are really deep – it's a really impressive effort from Nokia and bound to get the E7 noticed over some of the questionable resistive touchscreen devices they tried to flog us last year.

We've covered the specs over in our news story and we're going back in to get some hands-on time with the new E7. Until we bring you more, take a look at the new handset in all its glory and stay tuned to Pocket-lint.