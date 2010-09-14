  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Nokia phone news

Nokia C7 promises to be a slick social smartphone

|
1/4  
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?
iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?By Maggie Tillman

Nokia has announced the new C7 smartphone, the bigger brother of the C6 smartphone that Pocket-lint has brought you news of previously.

The C7 features a 3.5-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a pretty average 640 x 360 pixel resolution.

It is described as making "extensive use of metal" in the bodywork, which is a svelte 10.5mm thick. The overall dimensions read out as 117.3 x 56.8 x 10.5mm and a weight of 130g.

The Nokia C7 is a Symbian 3 handset, bringing with it the normal social networking connectivity as well as a host of widgets and live updates to keep you in the picture.

Talking of pictures, the C7 features an 8-megapixel camera with dual LED flash, capable of capturing HD video at 720p, 25fps.

To keep you connected you get HSDPA/CDMA, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 3.0, as well as the GPS. Being a Nokia device, it also comes with Ovi Maps and Nokia's free navigation.

Internally you get 8GB of memory with microSD card support allowing addition of up to an additional 32GB.

Hitting retailers in Q4 2010, we are awaiting confirmation of which networks will have it.

PopularIn Phones
  1. Huawei Mate 20 specs, release date, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
  2. LG V40 specs, rumours and news: What's the story so far?
  3. iOS 12 first impressions: What's Apple's new iPhone and iPad software like?
  4. IFA 2018: What to expect from Berlin's giant tech show
  5. Asus ZenFone 5 now available to pre-order with a limited time discount
  1. Asus ZenFone 5 initial review: Is this the phone to take Asus to the big time?
  2. LG G7 ThinQ review: A solid flagship competitor
  3. Nokia 6.1 Plus name shows up Google ARCore device list
  4. iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?
  5. iOS 12 system requirements: Will iOS 12 run on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch?
Comments