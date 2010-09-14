Nokia C7 promises to be a slick social smartphone

Nokia has announced the new C7 smartphone, the bigger brother of the C6 smartphone that Pocket-lint has brought you news of previously.

The C7 features a 3.5-inch AMOLED touchscreen display with a pretty average 640 x 360 pixel resolution.

It is described as making "extensive use of metal" in the bodywork, which is a svelte 10.5mm thick. The overall dimensions read out as 117.3 x 56.8 x 10.5mm and a weight of 130g.

The Nokia C7 is a Symbian 3 handset, bringing with it the normal social networking connectivity as well as a host of widgets and live updates to keep you in the picture.

Talking of pictures, the C7 features an 8-megapixel camera with dual LED flash, capable of capturing HD video at 720p, 25fps.

To keep you connected you get HSDPA/CDMA, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 3.0, as well as the GPS. Being a Nokia device, it also comes with Ovi Maps and Nokia's free navigation.

Internally you get 8GB of memory with microSD card support allowing addition of up to an additional 32GB.

Hitting retailers in Q4 2010, we are awaiting confirmation of which networks will have it.