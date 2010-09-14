Nokia announces new Communicator: the Nokia E7

Nokia has announced the return of the Nokia Communictor with the Nokia E7.

The new handset is a side slider with a tilting touchscreen, offering a full QWERTY keyboard and pitched at business users, running on the company's new Symbian 3 platform. Nokia highlighted the Exchange support as well as mentioning ongoing collaboration with Microsoft to bring more business-focused support to the device.

"It's big" stated Nokia and they're not wrong, measuring 123.7 x 62.4 x 13.6mm and weighing in at 175g.

It comes with a massive 4-inch polarosed AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, but it has a surprisingly average 640 x 360 pixel resolution.

It's big around the back too with an 8-megapixel camera, although from the specs we've got, it doesn't claim to be autofocus - something we'll investigate. It comes with dual LED flash.

On the video capture front we've seen differing specs, but we believe it is the 720p variety of HD, which would befit its flagship status. You also get an HDMI connection and support for Dolby Digital Plus surround sound.

Internally you'll get 16GB of memory and we'll assume it accepts microSD cards for further expansion but this isn't confirmed.

Elsewhere you get all the connectivity you'd expect, with GPS, Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 3.0 as well as the HSDPA/CDMA support.

Video calling is support, if you feel like riding the newfound wave following Apple's FaceTime.

The Nokia E7 will be available in Q4 2010, with an estimated retail price of 495 euros, and we're awaiting confirmation of which networks will carry it.

