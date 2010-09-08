Nokia N8 pre-sale opens....at last

Nokia has confirmed the launch details of the much anticipated N8 - and the dates correspond with the leaked dates that we heard about last week.

Nokia will be selling the device directly for a week, at the end of September, before it becomes available via third parties and networks on 1 October.

On that date it goes on sale via the Carphone Warehouse, O2, Orange, Phones4u, T-Mobile, Tesco Phone Shops, Three Mobile, Virgin Mobile and Vodafone.

The N8 will be on-sale at the Nokia Online Shop for £429 SIM free or on contract from £35 per month.

The Nokia N8 has a 3.5-inch, 640 x 360, capacitive touchscreen, is capable of 3G, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, has 16GB on board storage which is expandable by microSD and also has a Micro-USB socket

It boasts a whopping 12 megapixels, with Carl Zeiss lens, auto-focus and Xenon flash. It's also capable of shooting 25fps 720p video, encoded to H.264.

It also features Dolby Digital Plus sound and there's a built-in editing suite for all your home movie action.

Mark Loughran, GM of Nokia UK, said: "The Nokia N8 is a great multitasker, packed with market leading innovations, which include the best picture and video capability available on a smartphone.

"The Nokia N8 is perfect for creating and sharing great content in high-definition, using HDMI out to connect to your TV as well as hot-USB swap. We're making it fun and easy to capture and share memorable moments on the go."

Nokia is definitely pushing the N8 as a strong multimedia phone, but will it live up to its reputation? Our first impressions of the phone weren't that great, although that was based on a development model.

Pocket-lint's true opinion will be expressed in our comprehensive review, which you can expect to see in the coming weeks.