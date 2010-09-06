Nokia N8 offers you a bedroom scene with Pamela Anderson
Well, as promo competitions go, we have to say that this is a blinder.
Nokia has hired Pamela Anderson to promote the N8 and is offering you the chance to star alongside Pammy in a bedroom scene shot entirely on its new flagship smartphone.
When we say bedroom scene, we mean you'd be playing the role of a guy who shares a room with the former Playmate, rather than actually getting to do the bad thing with the 43-year-old. But it still sounds pretty awesome to us.
Anderson said: "I’m really excited about the film and can’t wait to get on set. I don’t want to give too much away, but my scenes are shot in a bedroom and I’m looking forward to going back to my Finnish roots and sharing my bed with a Nokia N8!”
The opportunity is all part of Nokia's short-film promo, entitled The Commuter, which will also star Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick.
You can also try and win a role alongside Westwick, but we think it will be the Pammy opportunity that gets the most entries somehow.
If you're interested you can enter at www.starwithpam.com/ or http://www.starwithed.com/. The competition closes on 16 September, so get your entries in fast.
- When is Android Oreo coming to my phone?
- LG G7 ThinQ initial review: A solid flagship competitor
- Apple iPhone SE 2 renders surface showing notch and Face ID
- Motorola Moto G6 review: The affordable smartphone, reinvented
- Get the OnePlus 6 before anyone else at exclusive pop-up stores around the world
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know about LG's latest flagship
- LG G7 price: How much will LG's new ThinQ phone cost?
- LG G7 ThinQ vs LG V30 vs LG G6: What's the difference?
- LG G7 ThinQ vs Samsung Galaxy S9: What's the difference?
Comments