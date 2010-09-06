Nokia N8 offers you a bedroom scene with Pamela Anderson

Well, as promo competitions go, we have to say that this is a blinder.

Nokia has hired Pamela Anderson to promote the N8 and is offering you the chance to star alongside Pammy in a bedroom scene shot entirely on its new flagship smartphone.

When we say bedroom scene, we mean you'd be playing the role of a guy who shares a room with the former Playmate, rather than actually getting to do the bad thing with the 43-year-old. But it still sounds pretty awesome to us.

Anderson said: "I’m really excited about the film and can’t wait to get on set. I don’t want to give too much away, but my scenes are shot in a bedroom and I’m looking forward to going back to my Finnish roots and sharing my bed with a Nokia N8!”

The opportunity is all part of Nokia's short-film promo, entitled The Commuter, which will also star Gossip Girl's Ed Westwick.

You can also try and win a role alongside Westwick, but we think it will be the Pammy opportunity that gets the most entries somehow.

If you're interested you can enter at www.starwithpam.com/ or http://www.starwithed.com/. The competition closes on 16 September, so get your entries in fast.