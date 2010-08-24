Nokia 5250: Budget handset gets official

Pocket-lint first heard word about Nokia's follow up to the 5230, the Nokia 5250, at the beginning of this month when it was leaked by an online retailer, and now the handset has gone and got all official.

It's no super phone, so don't get excited, but if you're looking for a cheapy handset, that looks pretty swish (just like the X6 in fact), and packs a few nice little features then the 5250 could well be for you.

It's a 2.8-inch touchscreen device with a 640 x 360 resolution. It has a paltry 51MB of on board storage, but you can upgrade up to 16GB with a microSD. In certain regions it will come with Ovi Music Unlimited (the updated Nokia Comes With Music), and there's also an FM radio on board.

There's no 3G on this Symbian ^1 handset, just GSM/EDGE, so access to the social networking features won't be too zippy.

On the plus side, battery life is brilliant - 18 days on standby, 7 hours of talk-time and 24 hours of music playback.

The Nokia 5250 will be out during Q4 2010 and the price has been set at 115 euros, so expect to see PAYG offerings in the UK with the handset up for less than £100.