  Nokia 5250: Leaked shot of 5230's successor

When the news broke recently that Nokia, the world's most prolific phone manufacturer, had suffered a slump in profits there was the scant consolation for the Finnish firm that, although the money wasn't coming in as much, it was selling more handsets.

And the reason for this is that it churns out a hell of a lot of budget-mid range handsets like this one - the Nokia 5250, which looks like the obvious follow up to last year's Nokia 5230.

Looks wise it does appear a tad more stylish than its predecessor, with sharper edges and thinner buttons below the (smallish) touchscreen.

There's no news on the spec yet, but Pocket-lint wouldn't expect to see Symbian^3 or anything that exciting. We reckon it will only have minor (if any) changes to the 5230's spec which included a 2-megapixel camera with 128MB RAM and minor internal storage that you can upgrade with a microSD.

There are reports that the 5250 will get a name change before it sees daylight, maybe it will fall into the C range.

Whatever its final moniker, we'd expect to see this Nokia device target the lower end of the market, with a PAYG price of around £100, and available for nowt on some fairly cheap contracts.

Has Nokia had its day, or is there still room for the Fins in the mobile phone market? Let us know what you think using the comments below.