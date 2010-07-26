Nokia C6 available unlocked

Nokia is now selling its C6 social networking-friendly handset on its official online store, completely unlocked, and ready to be matched with whatever network you choose.

The phone, available in either black and white, is available for £289 all in, and is ready to ship immediately. Standard delivery costs £3.99 (3-5 days), while express delivery (1-3 days) will set you back £9.99.

Sporting a slide-out QWERTY keyboard, Nokia's C6 offers access to Hotmail, Gmail, Yahoo, Windows Live and Ovi email accounts. Plus a 3.2-inch nHD (640 x 360) resistive touchscreen, with a customisable homepage, and access to the Ovi store for widgets.

Its operating system is Symbian 9.4, and social networking support that's built-in includes Facebook and MySpace.

The Nokia site provides a comprehensive specifications line-up, if needed.

You will also be able to get the C6 on a contract from Vodafone, T-Mobile and the Carphone Warehouse, while other operators will be announced soon.