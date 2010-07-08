  Nokia goes after critical blogger

Nokia has asked the Russian authorities to help recover a prototype N8 handset that has fallen into the hands of blogger Eldar Murtazin, who runs the mobile-review website.

Now, we think that by authorities it means this is a job for the Russian police rather than KGB.

The tale begins back in April when Murtazin got his hands on a prototype of what has now turned out to be the Nokia N8. The Russian blogger gave the phone the once over and provided a preview of it on his site. He didn't care for it too much - and was highly critical in his write-up.

Nokia now want its "intellectual property" back and insists that it "takes all matters relating to the security of its products, confidential and proprietary information and intellectual property very seriously".

It's adamant that it is attempting to prosecute Murtazin because he has been outwardly vociferous about having the phone in his possession, and not because he gave it a bad write up. Nokia states, via its blog:

"With regard to the idea that this action is in any way related to Mr. Murtazin’s recent criticisms of the company, we have to emphasise that Nokia takes all matters relating to the security of its products, confidential and proprietary information and intellectual property very seriously.

"We have asked Mr. Murtazin for the return of all Nokia property in his possession. As he has declined to reply, we asked the Russian authorities to assist us".

Nokia states that it doesn't want to see Murtazin's site closed - it just wants its phone back. Rumours that a Nokia top bod is having to make do with an old Nokia 3310 until it is returned are yet to be confirmed.