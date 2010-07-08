Nokia goes after critical blogger
Nokia has asked the Russian authorities to help recover a prototype N8 handset that has fallen into the hands of blogger Eldar Murtazin, who runs the mobile-review website.
Now, we think that by authorities it means this is a job for the Russian police rather than KGB.
The tale begins back in April when Murtazin got his hands on a prototype of what has now turned out to be the Nokia N8. The Russian blogger gave the phone the once over and provided a preview of it on his site. He didn't care for it too much - and was highly critical in his write-up.
Nokia now want its "intellectual property" back and insists that it "takes all matters relating to the security of its products, confidential and proprietary information and intellectual property very seriously".
It's adamant that it is attempting to prosecute Murtazin because he has been outwardly vociferous about having the phone in his possession, and not because he gave it a bad write up. Nokia states, via its blog:
"With regard to the idea that this action is in any way related to Mr. Murtazin’s recent criticisms of the company, we have to emphasise that Nokia takes all matters relating to the security of its products, confidential and proprietary information and intellectual property very seriously.
"We have asked Mr. Murtazin for the return of all Nokia property in his possession. As he has declined to reply, we asked the Russian authorities to assist us".
Nokia states that it doesn't want to see Murtazin's site closed - it just wants its phone back. Rumours that a Nokia top bod is having to make do with an old Nokia 3310 until it is returned are yet to be confirmed.
- When is Android Oreo coming to my phone?
- LG G7 ThinQ initial review: A solid flagship competitor
- Apple iPhone SE 2 renders surface showing notch and Face ID
- Motorola Moto G6 review: The affordable smartphone, reinvented
- Get the OnePlus 6 before anyone else at exclusive pop-up stores around the world
- Apple iPhone SE2: Specs, rumours and everything else you need to know
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know about LG's latest flagship
- LG G7 price: How much will LG's new ThinQ phone cost?
- LG G7 ThinQ vs LG V30 vs LG G6: What's the difference?
- LG G7 ThinQ vs Samsung Galaxy S9: What's the difference?
Comments