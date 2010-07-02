Nokia rules out Android, rules in Symbian 4
Nokia has said that it will only be releasing Symbian and MeeGo powered handsets in the future ruling out support for Android.
"Despite rumors to the contrary, there are no plans to introduce an Android device from Nokia", said Anssi Vanjoki.
However, in a interesting statement from Nokia's new head of Mobile Services, Nokia has said that while it will "never comment on future products", a Symbian^4 Nseries device is "a strong possibility. A very strong possibility".
The news is likely to confuse fans of the handset maker following recent comments that all N-Series handsets going forward would be MeeGo only.
And all that as the company plans to launch the N8 handset later this year that runs the Symbian^3 operating system.
Confused, you probably should be. Chances are though that come Christmas you'll have plenty of Nokia handsets to buy all running different variations of different operating systems with some being able to be hacked to run even more options.
And who said choice was a bad thing?
