VIDEO and PHOTOS: Nokia MeeGo gets walkthrough

Nokia's MeeGo operating system took its next step to becoming a reality on Wednesday with the official MeeGo site publishing screenshots and a video walkthrough of the new OS in action.

"The MeeGo project is happy to announce Day 1 of the MeeGo Handset user experience project", the team says on the MeeGo blog.

What that means is that from Wednesday 30 June, the handset baseline source code is available to the development community to start playing with.

This code is being actively developed as MeeGo 1.1, which is scheduled for release in October.

The MeeGo Project Handset Day 1 includes MeeGo APIs, incorporating Qt and MeeGo Touch UI Framework (MTF) as well as a subset of the handset reference UI and applications such as

- Status Bar: clock, network, Bluetooth, 3G connection, notifications, and battery charge

- Home Screen

- Lock Screen

- Application Launcher

- Virtual Keyboard

- Applications: Dialler, SMS, Browser, Contacts, and Photo Viewer

Nokia and Intel have also added hardware adaptation support for Intel Atom-based handset (Moorestown) and ARM-based Nokia N900 so developers can check it out.