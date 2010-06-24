Nokia gets in the festival spirit with special edition V handsets

The festival season is well and truly underway. The Isle of Wight has been and gone (not the island, just the festival) and campers at Glastonbury will no doubt be getting out of their tiny minds as this post goes live.

On 21 August, the V Festival at Stafford and Chelmsford kicks off, this year headlined by Kasabian and Kings of Leon, and to celebrate Nokia has teamed up with Virgin Media to offer a couple of special edition handsets.

The phones in question are the Nokia X6V and the Nokia 5230V, which are basically pimped versions of, you guessed it, the X6 and the 5230.

Both handsets will come pre-loaded with loads of V Festival goodness including wallpapers and a brand new app which not only lets you plan your weekend, but also has a GPS enabled map of each site.

These "V" edition Nokias are only available from Virgin Media. The Nokia X6V is available free on a £20 per month tariff (£15 for Virgin Media customers), and the Nokia 5230V is available free on a £15 per month tariff (£10 for Virgin Media customers).

If you're off to V this year and you're in need of a new blower, then these phones could be just the ticket. And if you are lucky enough to have a ticket then make sure you don't miss Eels or The Divine Comedy on the second stage. And it'll be interesting to see if Cheryl Cole sings live in The Arena. We're not too bothered, as long as she's had a pie or two beforehand so you can see her past the microphone stand.