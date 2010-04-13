Nokia C3, C6 and E5 phones keep it social

Nokia has launched three new phones on Tuesday; the Nokia C3, Nokia C6 and Nokia E5 all claim to be the be all and end all, helping you solve and keep up to date with your social woes.

The new handsets all feature full QWERTY keyboards and enable access to a range of different email accounts, IM communities and social networks.

"People want the best messaging and Social networking experience on an affordable device, whether it's sending a simple text or instant message, an email, or a direct message from their Twitter account. The Nokia C3, Nokia C6 and Nokia E5 are made for just that," says Anssi Vanjoki, Nokia's Head of Markets.

The new handsets will, like the newly announced Microsoft Kin One and Kin Two phones and Motorola's Motoblur handsets let you see your friend's status updates from various social networking accounts via the home screen.

The Nokia C3 will be a Series 40 handset, cost 90 euros without subsidies and come with Ovi Mail and Ovi Chat pre-installed. On the hardware front Wi-Fi connectivity, a 2-megapixel camera, 2.4-inch screen and support for up to an 8GB memory card complete the package for the phone that is due out some time before June. It will come in golden white, slate grey and hot pink.

The Nokia C6 gets a 3.2-inch touchscreen with a full slide-out keyboard. It too will be available before June priced at 220 euros with subsidies. Specs include a 5-megapixel camera with autofocus and flash, and Ovi Maps.

The Nokia E5 is the more business savvy of the three, and follows on from the Nokia E72 and Nokia E63. That means you get Mail for Exchange and IBM Lotus Notes Traveler support. 180 euros without subsidies it's not expected until later in the year.

