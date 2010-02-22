  Nokia X10 to be next Symbian^3 handset?

Despite a near non-presence at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona - occupying just a tiny booth in a corner - Nokia seems to still have some tricks up its sleeve. If leaked release documents are genuine, the Finnish phone-maker seems to be preparing for the release of the Nokia X10.

In a video, now removed from YouTube but re-uploaded by German phone site "BestBoyz" in a non-embeddable form, the form factor, specs, and operating system details for the handset have been revealed. It looks to be the next Symbian^3 device, following the N87 or N8 - whatever it ends up being called.

The device, according to the video, has a 3.2-inch capacitive AMOLED touchscreen, along with a 5-megapixel camera with Nokia's usual Carl Zeiss optics and Xenon flash. It also has a slide-out QWERTY keyboard, 600Mhz ARM Cortex A8 CPU, 32/16GB internal memory, 256MB of RAM, HSDPA, Wi-Fi, and A-GPS. It'll have multiple auto-rotating homescreens, too.

Oh, and while the name - X10 - fits in with some of Nokia's other devices, it could mean that the summertime phone market gets a little confusing.