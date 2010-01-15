  Nokia N900 gets software update

Nokia has issued a major software update for its flagship Maemo handset, the Nokia N900. With it comes a host of improvements, mainly targeted at improving its accessibility. Let's a take a look.

For starters, there's support for German, Italian, English and Swiss keyboard layouts for the virtual keyboard, making the device a little more Euro-friendly. It's also now compatible with a small number of SIM cards from 3 that it didn't originally work with from launch.

Mail for Exchange has been upgraded to work with Exchange Server 2003, and Ovi Maps has been given a makeover that improves search performance and route calculation. Alongside all that comes a number of usability improvements. Earlier in the week, a small update enabled the Ovi Store on the device, and added support for OTA updates.

If you downloaded that one, you should be prompted over the next 24 hours that an update is available to download. If not, grab the file through Nokia's Software Updater application on your PC.

