Nokia 5235 Comes with Music revealed
Nokia has revealed a new handset that will be offered with its supposedly struggling Comes with Music service. As expected, a musical variant of the low-to-mid-range 5230 has been announced for launch next year.
The Nokia 5235 Comes with Music will bring unlimited access to the Nokia Music Store catalogue, for either a 12- or (news to us) 18-month period.
With Nokia Music access direct from the homescreen, users can downloads as many tunes as they can cram on the 16GB (with SD card) device, or save songs down to their PC via Ovi.
The Nokia 5235 offers a 3.2-inch touchscreen, 2-megapixel camera, 3.5mm audio output and the full suite of Ovi bits'n'bobs.
Pricing - before tax and subsidies - is 145 euros which works out at just over £130, so if not the cheapest CWM offering we've seen, it appears it will be pretty budget.
Nokia says the Nokia 5235 Comes with Music will begin shipping in the first quarter of 2010. Local pricing details will follow - we will keep you posted.
