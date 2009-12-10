Ovi Store to get major relaunch in spring 2010
Nokia's Ovi Store, its version of the iPhone's App Store, is due to get a major refresh in the spring of 2010.
It seems the current version of the store was just a "stopgap" measure from the Finns, bringing together its various download services, such as MOSH and WidSets.
George Linardos, Nokia's VP of product, media, has told Mobile Entertainment that the company has been busy beavering away on the next-gen version of the store in the background all along:
"All the while there's been this new platform being built in the background, which we'll be talking about in the next couple of months and launching in the spring with what we're calling 2.0", Linardos said.
Although it won't launch with 2.0 branding, the label suggests the level of change we can expect, with around 75% of the 2.0 store new at launch, with the plan to phase out legacy components for a 100% refreshed Ovi offering around 4 months on.
Meanwhile it seems Nokia's current Ovi offering is doing rather well, if Linardos' sums are correct: "We're doing just under 1 million downloads a day, and our download numbers are growing 100% month-on-month".
- Motorola Moto G6 initial review: Refined and affordable, the reinvented Moto G is here
- Motorola Moto G6 specs, news and release date: Everything we know
- Samsung Galaxy S10 report says in-display fingerprint sensor will make an appearance
- Honor 10 specs, news and release date: Everything we know about the new Honor flagship
- Compare the best SIM only deals for April 2018
- Motorola announces refreshed E5 series, with bigger screens and bigger batteries
- OnePlus 6 Avengers: Infinity War Edition official, but will you be able to get one?
- Moto G6 vs Moto G5: What's the difference?
- Motorola unveils trio of G6 handsets, wants to own the affordable phone market
- Motorola Moto G6 Play vs G6 vs G6 Plus: What's the difference?
Comments