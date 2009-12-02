Ovi Store sees new "enhanced" Shazam app
Shazam has announced the launch of a new application for Nokia users. Available via the Ovi Store, the move echoes the recent Shazam Encore "premium" app launched for the iPhone platform.
The "enhanced" Shazam app includes extra features and functionality. As well as integration with the Nokia Music Store, new features include the option to personalise a tag with an image, to store pending tags until in Wi-Fi range and access to the "world of Shazam" online.
There's a 30-day free trial for the full-fat version, after which users can carry on using it for free on a limited feature and tagging basis or upgrade for a one-off fee of $4.99, 3.99 euros or £2.99.
Shazam works with all Symbian S60 v3.2 and v5 models including Nokia 5800 XpressMusic, Nokia N97 and Nokia E72. From now on, Nokia will also be preloading Shazam onto handsets including the Nokia 5630 XpressMusic and Nokia X6.
There's more at store.ovi.com.
- Sony Xperia XZ2 review: The best Sony phone in years, but is that enough to lead the flagship pack?
- OnePlus 6 specs, release date, news and rumours
- Google might launch a budget Pixel 3 smartphone this summer
- iPhone 11, iPhone XI or iPhone X2: What's the story so far with the new 2018 iPhone?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Huawei P20 vs P20 Pro: What's the difference?
- HTC U12+ vs HTC U11+: What's the rumoured difference?
- OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T vs OnePlus 5: What's the rumoured difference?
- Huawei P20 Pro vs Google Pixel 2 XL: What's the difference?
- The best Huawei P20 and P20 Pro deals: Get free Bose QC35 II headphones before 5 April!
Comments