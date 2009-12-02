  Ovi Store sees new "enhanced" Shazam app

Shazam has announced the launch of a new application for Nokia users. Available via the Ovi Store, the move echoes the recent Shazam Encore "premium" app launched for the iPhone platform.

The "enhanced" Shazam app includes extra features and functionality. As well as integration with the Nokia Music Store, new features include the option to personalise a tag with an image, to store pending tags until in Wi-Fi range and access to the "world of Shazam" online.

There's a 30-day free trial for the full-fat version, after which users can carry on using it for free on a limited feature and tagging basis or upgrade for a one-off fee of $4.99, 3.99 euros or £2.99.



Shazam works with all Symbian S60 v3.2 and v5 models including Nokia 5800 XpressMusic, Nokia N97 and Nokia E72. From now on, Nokia will also be preloading Shazam onto handsets including the Nokia 5630 XpressMusic and Nokia X6.



There's more at store.ovi.com.