  Nokia promises "major" Symbian milestones in 2010

Nokia has furthered its commitment to the future of the Symbian mobile operating system by announcing "major product milestones" for the software in 2010.



At its annual Capital Markets Day event, where Nokia set targets and forecasts for the year ahead, the Finnish phone co promised to "re-engineer" the Symbian user interface and to "deliver a major product milestone before mid-year 2010, and another major product milestone before the end of 2010".



Nokia is also said to have "demonstrated significant improvements to its forthcoming version of the Symbian user interface", at the event, more of which we may hear about in more detail later if any video emerges.



As well as the big plug for Symbian, Nokia revealed it would deliver its first Maemo 6-powered "mobile computer" (Nokia's words), "with an iconic user experience", in the second half of 2010 which will be the follow-up to the N900.



Other product-related pledges from the event were to improve the Nokia user's experience and "significantly increase the proportion of touch and/or QWERTY devices in [Nokia's] smartphone portfolio".



The Ovi Store was also mentioned with Nokia promising to provide third party developers with "better tools" to create applications and content for the Ovi ecosystem.



"In 2010, we will drive user experience improvements, and the progress we make will take the Symbian user interface to a new level", Nokia CEO, Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, is quoted in a statement as saying.



"As an operating system, Symbian has reach and flexibility like no other platform, and we have measures in place to push smartphones down to new price points globally, while growing margins. I see great opportunity for Nokia to capture new growth in our industry, by creating what we expect to be the world's biggest platform for services on the mobile".