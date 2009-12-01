Nokia sues 11 LCD manufacturers over price-fixing
Nokia is suing a range of manufacturers to get back what it overpaid for displays up to 2006, thanks to illegal price-fixing rackets in the LCD and CRT markets.
Samsung, LG, Sharp, Philips, Hitachi, Toshiba and others - some of which have been found guilty, and fined in the US, for fixing prices of LCD displays - are named in the lawsuit.
Nokia has not revealed at this stage how much it wants repaid, but considering the volume of Nokia's handset manufacturing, it's likely to be considerable.
The lawsuits have been filed in both the US and the UK, with the UK's suit also encompassing CRT displays.
This news follows Nokia suing Apple for alleged iPhone patent infringements, with the cases suggested by some as a way for Nokia to raise revenue.
- Best Huawei P20 Pro tips and tricks: The ultimate EMUI 8.1 masterclass
- Apple's hot new iPhone 8 Plus (Product) Red edition is here
- Huawei P20 review: Every inch the flagship alternative
- LG G7 ThinQ specs, release date and news: Everything you need to know
- Porsche Design Huawei Mate RS initial review: In technological pole position?
Comments