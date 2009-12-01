  Nokia to launch only one Maemo-based phone in 2010

Nokia is planning just one Maemo-based follow up to the just-launched N900 next year, dashing hopes of a slew of high-end, Linux-based phones from the mobile manufacturer.



Rather than take over the Nseries line-up, it seems 2010's Maemo-based launch will be a one-off, with the company committed to the Symbian platform as its "smartphone platform of choice", a spokesperson told Reuters.



"This is not necessarily worrying, but they need a hit product. It has to be a winning one and Nokia needs to continue to work on Symbian in the meantime", said Gartner analyst Carolina Milanesi.



Meanwhile another analyst weighs in with the opinion that just one Maemo phone would be enough - if it's an iPhone killer:



"Launching just one Maemo model in the whole of 2010 need not be a problem if Nokia can develop an iPhone killer with standout design and superior usability", said analyst Neil Mawston from Strategy Analytics.

We will keep you posted.