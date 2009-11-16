  Nokia 5330 Mobile TV Edition announced

Nokia has unveiled a new version of its 5330 handset - the Nokia 5330 Mobile TV Edition, described as "an entertainment hub" that combines the EU's preferred brand of mobile TV - DVB-H, social networking, music and gaming "in one compact 3G device".



With a QVGA 2.4-inch screen, the phone has a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as built-in speakers and boasts Nokia's Electronic Program Guide and a battery life for watching TV for 6 hours.



Nokia vice president Mark Selby says: "The introduction of the Nokia 5330 Mobile TV Edition responds to the arrival of DVB-H broadcast mobile TV networks in new markets and offers an affordable device for new and existing customers alike".



DVB-H mobile TV services are currently available in Austria, Finland, Ghana, Kenya, India, Italy, Namibia, Nigeria, Netherlands, Philippines and Switzerland. Nokia says "additional commercial launches can be expected during the next 12-18 months in more than 20 countries".



The Nokia 5330 Mobile TV Edition will cost 155 euros before taxes and subsidies.