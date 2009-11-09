  Nokia issues charger recall

Nokia has issued a product recall for certain Nokia-branded chargers made by third-party manufacturer BYD, offering free replacements to consumers affected.



The charger exchange program encompasses the AC-3E and AC-3U models, manufactured between June 15 2009 and August 9 2009 and the AC-4U model, manufactured between April 13 2009 and October 25 2009.



Nokia says it has "identified a potential product quality issue" as the "plastic covers of the affected chargers could come loose and separate, exposing the charger's internal components and potentially posing an electrical shock hazard if certain internal components are touched while the charger is plugged into a live socket".



Nokia says it is not aware of any related injuries or incidents, but consumers who have one of the models listed above should visit http://chargerexchange.nokia.com to arrange a free replacement.

UPDATE: Nokia has got in touch with the following: "Nokia today initiated a charger exchange program in some markets. This program does NOT impact the United Kingdom. None of the specific models of chargers within the scope of this program have been sold domestically in the United Kingdom".



