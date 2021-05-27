Netflix testing 'Play Something' button on mobile, Android first

(Pocket-lint) - Netflix is said to be testing its 'Play Something' button on mobile, with Android users set to get the feature first.

The Play Something feature launched on TVs in April 2021. It's essentially a shuffle function that sees Netflix's algorithm pick something for you to watch based on what you have watched and liked previously.

Basically, it takes away the "what shall we watch" dilemma, offering up a new series or movie that you might enjoy, or occasionally, something you started watching but haven't finished. If you don't like what the Play Something button selects, you can roll the dice again and something else will be suggested.

The rollout of the feature to mobile is said to be starting with Android phones globally and according to Engadget, if you're part of the test, you will see the button appear in the Netflix app. It will be available on both adult and kid's profiles.

We've had a look at our devices at Pocket-lint, but we haven't got the button as yet. It's worth making sure your Netflix app is up to date on your Android device though as you never know, you might be one of the chosen ones.

Anything that makes it easier to pick something from the huge catalogue of shows and movies to watch is a bonus in our eyes. If you don't have the button yet and you need a little helping hand though, you could read our best Netflix shows feature which gives you a rundown of Pocket-lint's favourite shows on the streaming service.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.