DROID by Motorola officially outed...
So much for a teaser campaign, Motorola has just gone live with full details of its yet unannounced handset the Droid thanks to a slip up from the website team.
The microsite, which has since been pulled, offered, albeit briefly, a plethora of details no doubt spoiling any build up from Motorola and Verizon in the run up to an expected unveiling on 28 October.
Details, and there are plenty, show that the new Android powered handset will sport a slide out QWERTY keyboard, CMDA connectivity (via Verizon) Android 2.0 (Éclair), a 5 megapixel camera, GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 3.5mm headphone jack.
On the front it will come with a 3.7-inch screen, weigh 169 grams and offer all the swings, bells and whistles that you would expect from a high-end smartphone.
On the camera front users will be able to capture video at DVD quality up to 24fps and zoom in 4x via a digital zoom. There is a dual LED flash and it features automatic focus.
The browser is the Android standard Webkit offering, however it will feature HTML 5 and Flash 10 support when available in 2010.
Accelerometer, 550MHz processor and 16GB microSD pre-installed with support up to 32GB completes the package.
Pre-installed apps include Amazon MP3, Facebook and Google apps. The phone will also support Google Voice search.
No word on pricing or availability as yet.
