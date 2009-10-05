  Motorola DEXT gets release date

Motorola has dropped us a line to tell us that its DEXT handset will be available on 6 October. The QWERTY slider is the company's first attempt at an Android handset, and is also the first to get the MOTOBLUR interface.

As previously reported on Pocket-lint, the DEXT will be offered free on 2-year contracts from Orange at £35 per month, and that'll include 900 minutes, unlimited texts, a data allowance and Orange maps.

Motorola's CEO has confirmed that the DEXT won't be the only Android handset that the company will be offering. It has a range of devices that are scheduled for 2010.

The DEXT will be available from Orange retail outlets on 7 October, Phones4U shops from 8 October, and if you really want to get your hands on the device as early as possible then show up at the Orange Multimedia Store in Milton Keynes on 6 October at 3pm, when it'll premiere.