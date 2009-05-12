Motorola MOTO W7 Active Edition announced

Motorola has announced the launch of the MOTO W7 Active Edition, a motion-enabled 3G phone that's equipped with an accelerometer that the company says "senses your body's motions, orientation and hand gestures to perform tasks".

Such controls come in with the ability to flip the phone over to silence the ring of an incoming call, snooze the alarm clock or pause the music as well as motion-sensing games.

In addition, shaking the device twice will instantly launch a favourite application, such as the music player, photo albums or music libraries, flicking the phone right or left will move between songs and images.

A built-in step pedometer counts and records walks or runs and there's a "Personal Trainer" app to set goals, create workout profiles and review summary reports.

With up to 8GB optional external memory, the W7 gets Bluetooth and a 2-megapixel camera as well as a VGA effort for video calls.

The MOTO W7 Active Edition will be available in Q2 in Asia and Latin America in "Licorice" and "Alpine White", we're still waiting to hear about a UK release.