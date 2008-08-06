Motorola Alexander "last stand" hero phone revealed

We've previously reported that Motorola is preparing a "last stand" mobile in a desperate attempt to revamp the brand and address the company's struggling performance, and now a spy shot has been revealed of the handset, codenamed "Alexander".

American blog The Boy Genius Report, who had the skinny on the initial news, has posted the blurry shot online of the coming soon mobile that's said to run Windows Mobile 6.1, possibly boasts an 8-megapixel camera and offers AGPS and Nvidia graphics.

Described by a Motorola insider as the company's "last stand" following their drop in fortunes after the success of the RAZR, Alexander is said to be scheduled for a Q4 release. We'll bring you more as we have it.