Motorola ROKR EQ speakers launched

Motorola has launched its new ROKR speaker portfolio that includes the EQ3, EQ5 and EQ7 models that are fully compatible with Nokia, Sony Ericsson, LG, Samsung and Motorola products.

The MOTOROKR EQ3 compact folding speaker is described as a fun and affordable (although pricing not available) speaker you plug in that allows you to enjoy music anywhere.

Lightweight and battery operated the speakers fold-away while you're on the move and come with an extension to the standard audio cable for improved FM radio reception.

The MOTOROKR EQ5 and EQ7 are Motorola's first wireless speakers for both music and speakerphone calls. Both models connect with MP3 players, PCs or mobile phones through A2DP Bluetooth technology and offer integrated controls to switch between music and phone calls at the touch of a button.

With both the EQ5 and the EQ7, music automatically pauses for incoming calls, with echo and noise cancellation claiming to keeping you sounding crystal clear.

The EQ5 gives you rechargeable stereo surround sound, SRS WOW HD audio technology and the speaker's design integrates a kickstand.

The MOTOROKR EQ7 wireless hi-fi stereo speaker features audio tech from JBL and - depending on the spec of what you're pairing it with - can offer a wireless range of up to 100 metres and can be powered by either a plug-in adapter or batteries.