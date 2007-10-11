Motorola launches 7 new Entry-level mobile phones

Motorola has announced that it has expanded its portfolio of devices for “everyday communication” with the introduction of seven new W Series handsets.

The new devices – W156, W160, W175, W180, W206, W213, and W377 promise to deliver "high-tier style and innovation at an affordable price" according to Motorola.

The Motorola W377 will come with an integrated FM radio and MP3 ringtones while also including an integrated VGA camera and Bluetooth. The phone will also feature one-touch SMS, speakerphone, mobile calendar and an alarm clock, into its flip-phone casing. The phone will come with 10MB of user memory.

The Motorola W206 and Motorola W213 promises excellent battery life, a phonebook for up to 500 entries, and SMS storage for up to 500 messages. Both handset will come with a large colour display, MP3 ringtones, pre-loaded games and WAP/GPRS connectivity. Consumers can customise the W206 and W213 by downloading up to 1MB of wallpaper, screensavers and ringtones. The W213 will also have an FM radio.

The Motorola W175 and Motorola W180 will be candybar style handsets and save up to 750 texts. The internal phonebook can hold up to 500 phone numbers with the W810 coming with an FM radio.

The Motorola W156 and W160 candybar designs promise excellent battery life, 10 preloaded 32 channel polyphonic ringtones and 15 standard alert ringtones.

All products will be available shortly.