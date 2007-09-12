Motorola TLKR range of "stylish" walkie talkies

Motorola has launched the TLKR T3 and T5 range of "stylish, easy to use and colourful" license-free two-way radios.

The TLKR T3 has been designed for young people who want to stay connected to friends while "playing urban sports or experiencing the great outdoors".

At a what we're assured is affordable (although unconfirmed) price point, the T3s come in a pack of two (which kinda makes sense) offer eight channels for selecting the best frequency, up to approximately 20 hours of battery life and up to a 5 kilometre range.

They also boast an LCD display, belt clips and comes in orange, red and blue.

The TLKR T5, designed for "independent adults who enjoy an active lifestyle" also comes in a pack of two radios, and as well as the features offered by the T3, you get 121 channel codes for privacy, up to approx 16 hours battery life using supplied rechargeable battery packs, a 6 kilometre range and a backlit LCD.

The T5s can be used in voice activated mode and offer hands free functionality, you can select from five different call tones and three different colours of handsets - available in black, blue and red.

Aimed at "consumers looking for an inexpensive and cost-effective way to stay in touch with people in their lives" the TLKR T3 and the TLKR T5 will be available from October 2007.

Over and out.