  Motorola introduces RSS-type feeds to phones

Motorola has introduced a new mobile application called MOTOCAST.

The application, for your phone's home screen, gives you access to information, content and services of interest to you.

MOTOCAST will be a default, out-of-the-box experience giving Motorola customers "zero-click" access to thier chosen content.

Similar to the way you can customise your Google homepage, with feeds that interest you, the MOTOCAST technology will deliver info and content from providers direct to the screen of your mobile.

The MOTOCAST content is updated on a continuous basis bringing up to date news and information straight to the home screen.

This continuous stream of content allows customers to just pick up their phones and view the information in an instant, without clicking through to WAP sites, although obviously click-through "read more" type functionality will be built-in.

At launch there will be two only channels available; a Reuters news service that will provide MOTOCAST users with the top national, world, entertainment, fashion and sports stories throughout the day and a Motorola channel informing customers about Motorola news and promotions.

Motorola plans to add further channels to the service throughout the year.

MOTOCAST is now available on selected MOTORAZR V3, MOTOKRZR K1, MOTORIZR Z3 and Motorola W510 phones.

PS: For anyone concerned about their data-package - the service uses 1.35MB of data a month.