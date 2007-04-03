Everest climber to make highest phone call
A British climber is attempting to set the record for the world's highest phone call.
Rob Baber have embarked on an exhibition to climb Mount Everest where he will make the call thanks to Motorola in late May.
"There's no reason why it should not work," said Mr Baber who already holds a world record for reaching the highest point of every European nation told the BBC.
The feat which hasn't been done before has only been made possible thanks to a mobile base station installed in China that has a direct line of sight to the north side of the mountain.
"It does not matter how fit you are," said Mr Baber, "the key reason to success is 80% psychological. Having someone you can speak to on the other end of the telephone can overturn those invisible obstacles."
No word as yet as what phone Baber will be using.
However Baber isn't the only technology laden climbers expected to be on the mountain. Pentax has dished out to document the largest ever medical expedition ever carried out on the mountain. The camera company has provided the Caudwell Xtreme Everest team with its latest generation of waterproof compact digital 'W' series cameras and digital SLRs.
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 specs, release date, news and rumours: What's the story so far?
- The best Sony Xperia XZ2 deals and pre-order info: Plus SIM-free XZ2 price: Free PS4 or PSVR for a limited time
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Pre-order Sony's Xperia XZ2 phones to get free PS4 or PSVR bundles
- Hot EE Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ deals: 60GB of data with no upfront cost
- Huawei's next innovation? A blockchain smartphone, possibly
- Best Buy will stop selling Huawei phones after US government warning
- Compare the best Galaxy S9 + UK deals: Contracts, upgrades and SIM-free Galaxy S9 price
- Compare the best SIM only deals for March 2018
- Upcoming phones: The future smartphones of 2018
Comments