Oscar swag bags maybe have been rumoured to have been cancelled this year, but that hasn't stopped Motorola giving the top 25 nominees in the directing and four acting categories a brand new phone.
Moto has announced that everyone from Helen Mirren to Will Smith will receive the not-yet-available MOTORIZR Z3 phone at the 79th Annual Academy Awards.
In keeping with Motorola's traditional Oscar phone efforts, each nominee's phone is packaged in a custom made, keepsake box. This year, the MOTORIZR will be presented in a package reminiscent of a classic Hollywood dressing room door, complete with a personalised star with the category and name of each nominee.
Nominees will also receive two new compatible Bluetooth-enabled headsets for use with the MOTORIZR, the H800 and the S9.
Motorola to dish out custom MOTORIZR Z3 to Oscar hopefuls
