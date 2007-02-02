  Motorola to dish out custom MOTORIZR Z3 to Oscar hopefuls

Oscar swag bags maybe have been rumoured to have been cancelled this year, but that hasn't stopped Motorola giving the top 25 nominees in the directing and four acting categories a brand new phone.



Moto has announced that everyone from Helen Mirren to Will Smith will receive the not-yet-available MOTORIZR Z3 phone at the 79th Annual Academy Awards.



In keeping with Motorola's traditional Oscar phone efforts, each nominee's phone is packaged in a custom made, keepsake box. This year, the MOTORIZR will be presented in a package reminiscent of a classic Hollywood dressing room door, complete with a personalised star with the category and name of each nominee.



Nominees will also receive two new compatible Bluetooth-enabled headsets for use with the MOTORIZR, the H800 and the S9.