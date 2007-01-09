  CES 2007: Motorola and Warner Music partner for multimedia offering

Motorola has announced that it is teaming up with Warner Music to form a global strategic partnership to create new music-based products and experiences for the mobile platform.

This agreement marks the first time a music company and handset manufacturer have established a broad-ranging global agreement for collaboration on the development of digital products, marketing campaigns and strategic planning across multiple devices and featuring a variety of artists.

Motorola is hoping that the partnership will allow it to offer its customers a similar brand to Sony Ericsson's Walkman range, but take it one step further by regularly offering pre-loaded and over-the-air delivered full-length songs, ringtones, ringback tones, mobile music videos, wallpapers and more.

One of the first mobile products expected to be offered as part of this agreement is the MOTO Experience Pack.

The MOTO Experience Pack is a single file downloaded to the mobile device that contains several-music based products. Motorola has said that the MOTO Experience Packs will be available in the second half of 2007.

We will keep you posted.