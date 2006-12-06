Motorola takes the iTunes out of the MOTOROKR E6

The babbling crowd of people who believe that Apple's iPhone is just around the corner are rejoicing at the news of Motorola's MOTOROKR E6, which ships without iTunes.

The MOTOROKR had previously been the closest thing to an iPhone, with white styling and embedded iTunes software.

However, the E6 is what Motorola is calling its “flagship entertainment PDA”, or what we in the UK might dub a smartphone.

Judging by the images, it's quite a stylish device, with a massive 2.4-inch screen taking up most of the front of the slider – and it's touch-sensitive.

It measures 14.5mm thick, which isn't bad for a slider, and has a wealth of features that should endear it to the always-connected crowd.

It's 2MP camera can shoot CIF video and store them on removable SD cards. The device also operates as a webcam when connected by its USB cord.

Mobile gaming is also supported, as is listening to music, and this device is equipped with a regular 3.5mm stereo headphone jack, rather than Motorola's previous rather unusual headphone socket.

The E6 also has an FM radio, and supports a wealth of music formats, including MP3, AAC, WMA, MIDI, and AMR formats.

For business users, there's a business-card reader software, and support for internet email clients, calendar, and to-do lists.

The E6 was announced in Hong Kong, but there's no indication when it might be heading across to our shores.