Motorola adds MOTORAZR V3i to RED project
Motorola has released another mobile to its (MOTO)RED portfolio. The red MOTORAZR V3i is joining previous RED handsets in the effort to combat AIDS in Africa.
Available exclusively through The Carphone Warehouse, the handset manufacturer and retailer have agreed to donate £10 from every red MOTORAZR V3i to the Global Fund, as well as 5% of the monthly revenue generated by each red MOTORAZR V3i.
The new handset features a 1.23MP camera to shoot both video and stills, an expandable memory slot, and music player.
The red MOTOSLVR was the first handset in the (MOTO)RED range, and was introduced last January.
The numbers from the sale of the handsets is impressive. The proceeds from three handsets provide a year's worth of school materials and hot meals for a child orphaned by AIDS, while 5% of the yearly phone bill can provide 180 treatments to prevent mother-to-child transmission of HIV.
