  Motorola brings out the i670 mobile phone

Motorola has launched a new phone for business users, the i670, that integrates a GPS navigation system and Push-to-Talk technology.

Push-to-Talk lets users connect instantly to co-workers with one touch of a button, while the GPS satnav give coordinates to help users track fleets and obtain directions.

Java technology lets users download interactive applications and content, while Direct Talk means that the phone can operate as an off-network walkie talkie so that users can keep in touch even in out-of-range areas.

"This exciting new productivity tool delivers the features that are most important to business users, along with the flexibility and convenience of the most up-to-date technology – at an affordable price", said Peter Aloumains, general manager, US Markets Division, Motorola's iDEN Mobile Devices.

As the i670 is an iDEN phone, it will not be coming to the UK as there aren't any operators who can carry it.