Motorola launches five new handsets designed for simplicity

In a bid to woo the hearts and minds of us simple folk who just want a mobile phone to be a phone, Motorola has released five new entry-level GSM and CDMA handsets.

The lineup beings with two low-priced clamshell handsets, the Motorola W220 and the W375. The W220 has a built in FM radio, allows for picture messaging, and can accommodate up to 497 minutes of talk time.

The W375 is a step up from this, with a VGA camera, speakerphone functionality, FM radio, and MP3 ringtones, and comes in three different colours. It boasts up to 450 minutes of talk time and has 1.5MB user memory.

The other three phones are all in candy bar form, and are imaginatively called the W170, (GSM) W208 and W210.

The W208 comes in two colour variations, is a slim 15mm thick, and features an FM radio, alarm clock, currency converter, and speakerphone, while the W210 seems to have less features and will presumably cost less.

Finally, the W170 measures just 14.6mm thick, and features an FM radio, 32 level polyphonic sound, up to 500 phonebook entries, and speakerphone.

All the models are expected to be available in the autumn.