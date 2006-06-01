Motorola and Dolce and Gabbana unveil new gold and silver MOTORAZR V3i
Motorola and Dolce & Gabbana unveiled the new MOTORAZR V3i Dolce & Gabbana, the latest collaboration between the two companies.
Following on from the launch of the limited edition MOTORAZR V3i by Dolce & Gabbana in December last year, the Italian designers have created, together with Motorola, a new version of the device in gold and silver, with an engraved Dolce & Gabbana logo.
Further glamour is supposedly added with an exclusive pendent featuring the gold DG initials. Inside the new phone offers further customised features, such as special backgrounds, screensavers, MP3 ring tones and unique animations.
“The MOTORAZR V3i Dolce & Gabbana seamlessly marries style with rich functionality with features such as a 1.23 megapixel digital camera, video capture and playback and optional expandable memory all packaged in the classic MOTORAZR form”, said Simon Thompson, Marketing Director, Motorola Mobile Devices Europe.
