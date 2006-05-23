Motorola unleash Moto Q Smartphone in America

Motorola is pitting itself as the alternative to the popular BlackBerry handheld in the US with a new Smartphone available exclusively on the Verizon Wireless network.

The company has announced it will be launching the much-rumoured ultra thin MOTO Q Smartphone at the end of the month.

Available exclusively through Verizon Wireless in America, the Moto Q – which runs Microsoft Windows Mobile 5.0 software and is just 11.5mm thick - will also utilise Verizon Wireless’ BroadbandAccess network to send and receive data.

The Moto Q features a QWERTY handheld, integrated Bluetooth 1.2 wireless technology, EV-DO access, wireless sync for anytime connectivity with email, calendar and contacts synchronization as well as support for Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Adobe Acrobat.

In addition to the above the Moto Q features supports audio and video formats, dual, stereo-quality speakers and support for corporate VPN networks.

“The Moto Q is amazing”, said Steve Ballmer, CEO of Microsoft Corp. “It blends stylish design and fast network speeds with Microsoft’s powerful Windows Mobile software, empowering people to be mobile without concessions.”

The Moto Q is available exclusively through Verizon Wireless. Customers may purchase the Moto Q for $199.99 after a $100 instant credit when purchased with a qualified Verizon Wireless voice and data plan and 2-year customer agreement.

Customers can choose from three calling plans that include voice calling and unlimited data access with Verizon Wireless’ BroadbandAccess service ranging from $79.99 to $169.99.

Motorola has not yet announced plans to launch the Moto Q in the UK.

We will keep you posted.